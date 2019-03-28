Home

First Christian Church
623 9th Avenue SW
Puyallup, WA 98372
SHERRY ANN SCHMIDT

August 4, 1940 -
March 20, 2019

Sherry Ann Schmidt, beloved mother, passed away peacefully at the dawn of spring, March 20th, 2019.

Most recently from Burlington, WA, Sherry was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 4th, 1940 to Grover and Celestine Brown (Carr). Sherry lived her faith and a life of service and caring.

An Open House will be held on Sunday, April 7th from 1:00 to 4:00 at Larry and Donna's at 2445 Old Highway 99 North Road, Burlington WA, 98233.

The celebration is Teddy Bears and Chocolate, two of her favorite things.

Please join us and bring a dessert or snack to share, but in honor of Sherry, nothing too healthy please.

A second celebration will be held on May 4, 2019, 2:00 PM at First Christian Church of Puyallup, 623 9th Avenue SW, Puyallup, WA 98371 (one block west of the Puyallup Fair roller coaster).

In life and in death, she is always loving and so loved.

For more of Sherry's life story, and to share your memories please visit molesfarewelltributes.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 31, 2019
