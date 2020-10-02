Sherry Silveria Cuizon Oberst of Anacortes passed away peacefully, at home at age 80, with her loving husband Ronald at her side.
She was born in Canipaan, Hinunangan, Southern Leyte, Philippines, the daughter of Benito and Sabina Cuizon. She had seven siblings: Melquidesa, Cruz, Lapulapu, Filipina, and Simona, who are deceased, plus Olympia and Servando who survive her. She also had three half-brothers, Benson, Sally Sr., and Juanito, all deceased. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, greats and great-greats.
Sherry and her family alternated living in their home in Hinunangan, where her father operated his successful fishing business, and Cebu City, Cebu. After graduating from college studying international relations and secretarial science Sherry was employed at the United States Navy Base Subic Bay and Naval Air Station Cubi Point Philippines as a waitress.
Sherry immigrated to London, England in 1977 where she worked as a seamstress and receptionist at Saint Luke's Hospital. Sherry and Ron were married in Camden Town on June 26, 1980. Then Sherry emigrated from London to join Ron in Omaha, and then moving to their first home in Bellevue, Nebraska where Ron worked for the United States Air Force. Sherry soon found work as a nurse assistant.
Sherry continued to follow her longtime dream of seeing the world, accompanying Ron to postings in: England near Cambridge, Berchtesgaden, Germany, back to Bellevue Nebraska, Scott AFB Illinois, and Lompoc, California, finally retiring in Anacortes, Washington in 1999. During those years Sherry enjoyed travelling throughout Europe and the United States, plus visits to Mexico.
Retirement provided Sherry and Ron the opportunity to continue leisurely travel yearly to Europe, numerous Asian countries, the Middle East, Australia and frequent trips to western Canada. Being with Sherry's many friends and relatives around the world was a special pleasure for her and Ron. It was the fulfillment of her dream of seeing the world, as a fortune teller who read her palm when she was in college told her she would.
Sherry's employment at Pendleton Woolen Mills in Bellevue, Nebraska ended in 1992 due to serious heart troubles. In 1998 she bravely submitted to successful treatment of advanced colon cancer. In 2001 she began treatment for breast cancer which was diagnosed as metastatic in 2010. Sherry began treatment for Alzheimer's disease in 2012.
She bravely fought the good fight, praying daily, accepting God's will and thankful for the life she lived well. She kept her lifelong faith, frequently attending Mass. Sherry's life was an adventure, thriving on change, appreciated by many, many friends, loved by family, powered by a positive attitude, and every day being a good person. She was a good and faithful wife who loved her husband and her flower gardens.
Sherry and Ron are extremely grateful for the personal and professional support given by Island Hospital and all the care and services provided for her by HOSPICE of the Northwest until the very end.
