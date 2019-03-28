Shirlee Benjamin age 86 resided in the Puyallup/Tacoma area for the last four years. Prior to her move to Pierce County she lived in Concrete and then Burlington for many years.



She passed at her home surrounded by family on February 9, 2019.



Shirlee was raised in Kapowsin, WA by her parents, Emma and Gilbert Otto. She moved to Parkland as a young adult and started her family. That is where Shirlee and her husband, Bud, raised their four children, Bill, Lori, Jim and Theresia.



Shirlee enjoyed her career in retail and she also volunteered her time with her church and social services. She was a wonderful friend to many and such a pleasure to be around.



Shirlee loved nothing more than family. She loved being a Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother more than anything! She was the rock to her family and loved dearly by all.



Shirlee's family is planning an event in the Puyallup area but the date has not been chosen yet. If interested in attending please email [email protected] . Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary