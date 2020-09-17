May 19, 1928 -
September 13, 2020
Shirlee Verge, born in Detroit, Michigan, a loving and supportive wife, mom, grandmother, and great-grandmother, died peacefully in her sleep on September 13, 2020 at the age of 92.
Shirlee was a widow after her husband of 70 years, Ken Verge, passed away in 2018. She was also predeceased by her mother, Hallie Martin, her aunt and uncle Nila and Norman Gilbert, along with her sister-in-law Abby Martin.
Shirlee, Ken and their family moved to Skagit County in 1972. Shirlee, a mother of 5, is survived by Bill (Colleen) Verge of Green Valley, AZ; Nona (Clayton) Nishina of Kealakekua, HI; Tom (Cindy) Verge of Mount Vernon, WA; Pete (Bonnie) Verge of Mount Vernon, WA; and Peggy Fletcher, who died in 2015. She was also the grandmother of 12: Kyle & Joey Verge; Kelsi Nishina; Cora Whitney & Emma Verge; Nathaniel, Lucas & Zachary Verge; and Brandon DeCocq, Jackie DeCocq & Michelle Flynn. She was also the great-grandmother of 5; the newest addition to that group, Hallie, brought extra special joy to Shirlee being named after her mother.
Shirlee was big sister to Bill Martin (now 87) and aunt to Kendal (Noel) Novarra and Jan (Brian) Elchison.
Shirlee enjoyed sailing with her family in the San Juan and Gulf Islands on their Ericson 30. She was also an excellent self-taught seamstress, learning out of necessity as a child of the depression, raised with her brother by a single mom. Her inherent sense of style showed through as she wore the latest designer pieces, made by her from Vogue patterns in her sewing room. She knew fabrics by touch and instinctively knew what would look just right as her next garment. When she bought clothes from the store, they soon became immaculately tailored masterpieces with a perfect fit.
Shirlee was a full-time housewife, leaving college at Michigan State University to marry in 1948. She was an outstanding cook and neighborhood host to her children's friends. Tuna casserole, meatloaf, macaroni salad, roast beef and mashed potatoes, spaghetti all standard fare at her dinner table. And, then there were the desserts: Rice Krispy treats, cherry crunch, oatmeal raisin cookies, plus the family recipe banana bread (her children and grandchildren knew to look for an extra loaf in the freezer with their name on it when they came to visit). She was also famous for the "secret" toy box that was filled with games/toys for all the grandkids visits.
She will be missed.
Due to Covid-19, her service will be delayed until her family can safely travel across the country.
At her request, her ashes will be spread with her husband's ashes on the waters of Thatcher Pass, their gateway to the San Juan Islands.
Any donations should be made to the uniquely kind-hearted and remarkable people at Hospice of the Northwest in Mount Vernon, WA who made Mom's final weeks a safe and peaceful journey.
