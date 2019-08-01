|
|
Sharon Agnes Nielsen (Houghtaling} stepped into the presence of her faithful Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019, after years of valiant battles with diabetes, congestive heart failure, kidney disease and in the final weeks, sepsis and pneumonia.
She was born in Coupeville, Washington, to Henry and Doris Houghtaling, the younger of two children.
With her dad being in the United States Army, Sharon's younger years were spent living all over the United States and Germany. She graduated from Oak Harbor High School and then went on to attend Skagit Valley College.
She held various jobs but enjoyed being a bookkeeper both at the Seattle Credit Union and at Draper Valley Farms... that is until she met a man who caught not only her eye but also captured her heart.
Sharon was a member of the Skagit Squares, a local square dancing-club. At one particular class, she noticed that there was a man looking at her that she didn't care for, so she proceeded out to the porch to get away from him. There, on the porch, was Jim Nielsen, the one who from that day forward became her protector and provider.
He thought she was so beautiful that he immediately asked her out and a short time later they married. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary this year.
Sharon loved being Jim's wife and began to show it with a great deal of hospitality to family and friends. They enjoyed going camping together, fishing, and white-water rafting. Their months together quickly became years. Sharon then became involved in the Anacortes Community Theater. She produced and directed many plays for many years. She also directed "I Believe" at the Anacortes Community Church.
She will also be remembered for her favorite phrases: "THANK YOU" as you were leaving her home, "Love you" to all who were a part of her life, "I'm sorry" to everyone for one reason or another, and "J...I...M" for wanting his help in whatever situation.
She longed for children, and so, to those "kids" she did have ... Gidget, Maylee, Brandi, Missy and Peppy, thanks for bringing her added joy.
There are so many things that she will be remembered for, but to her, she wanted most to be thought of and remembered as part of the Summit Park Bible Church family. She was a loyal sister-in-Christ to the body there for over 26 years.
She was preceded in death by her dad, Henry, and her brother Cliff.
She is survived by her husband, Jim; mom, Doris (Dottie) who will be 97 this year; sister-in-law: Penny Houghtaling and many nieces, nephews, (also great and great-great ones as well), aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.
This was her hope, and also her assurance:
Isaiah 43:1
"But now, this is what the Lord says ....
'Do not fear, for I have redeemed you;
I have summoned you by name; you are Mine.'
Services for Sharon will be led by Pastor Monte Ruble, on Thursday, August 8, at 11 a.m. at Summit Park Bible Church, with a light lunch reception following.
Honorariums may be made to charity of your choice or Summit Park Building program.
To share memories of Sharon please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7, 2019