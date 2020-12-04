1/1
SHIRLEY ANN GILBERT
1930 - 2020
Shirley Ann Gilbert, a long time resident of Skagit County, passed away peacefully in her home on Nov 29th.

Shirley was born Nov 23, 1930 in Devils Lake, ND the daughter of Leon and Irene Collins. When she was about one the family moved to Hunter, ND where Shirley attended school, graduating in 1949. She attended Colorado Women's College in Denver, CO for one year majoring in accounting. After working as a bookkeeper for a machinery company, she married Troy Maybee in 1951.

When he was sent overseas, Shirley returned to North Dakota to live with her parents. She accompanied her parents when they moved to Washington State to be nearer her brother Leon and family. Her and Troy settled in the Mount Vernon area and had three children. Shirley divorced in 1962.

Shirley was employed in various bookkeeping position until 1964 when she began working at Northern State Hospital in the accounting office and later as manager of the HUB. She remained there until they closed. She then spent 5 years as office manager at King Clinic. In 1969 she began working for Williams & Nulle where she remained until retiring in 1993.

In 1970, Shirley married the love of her life, Edward Gilbert. After retiring she and Ed began traveling in their 5th wheel, spending several winters in Arizona where they met and maintained many friends. She also kept busy enjoying her garden and whooping her grandchildren into shape.

After Ed suffered several strokes they decided to stay home. She was a lifelong supporter of her church and continued to volunteer there and with other community organizations till the end. Ed preceded her in death in 2006.

Shirley had an unconditional love of all her family. She is survived by daughter Sheila (Jamie), and son Douglas; eight grandchildren, (Holli, Jeremy, Nathan, Danielle, Derek, Crislyn, Ryan and Aaron) and five great grandchildren.
Shirley was also preceded in death by her parents, brother Leon, and daughter Linda.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
