December 18, 1935 -
December 30, 2019
Shirley Ann Lockard, 84, of Anacortes, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at Swedish Hospital from complications of a stroke.
She was born on her parents' farm 'The LaMotte Homestead' on December 18, 1935, the daughter of David and Eva LaMotte. Her parents began homesteading in the 1920s in Benson County, North Dakota. The girls in the farm families were usually sent to the closest city to continue their education while the boys remained on the farm to help their parents. Shirley at 14 was first moved to Devils Lake, ND, to continue her education. She worked for well-to-do town folks for her room and board and would come home during the summer and helped her mom feed the helping hands, during the late summer harvest. Shirley said, "that was the way it was, back then".
She married the love of her life, Robert Lockard, in October 1963; settled her family in Skagit Valley in 1969, when her husband, Robert gained employment as a Civil Engineer with Texaco Refinery in Anacortes, Washington.
Shirley enjoyed feeding the wild animals. The locals often joked that she was trying to save all the deer on Fidalgo Island. Their stay in Anacortes was briefly interrupted when they relocated to Louisiana from 1983-1998.
Shirley was a partner of Wicker and Things with locations in Mount Vernon and Bellingham for four years and then retired.
Both she and her husband, Bob were quite the Bridge Team and it was their favorite pastime playing with others.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers: Duane and Raleigh LaMotte and her husband of 51 years, Robert; daughter-in-law: Nancy Schell and one granddaughter, Amanda Jensen.
She is survived by her children and spouses: Adele Schell (Steven Starkovich), Donald Schell and Robert O. (Mijana) Lockard, Jr.; grandchildren: Robert O. Lockard III and Molly Starkovich (Andy Moore); two great-granddaughters: Alyssa, Lena and one great-great granddaughter: Luna.
Visitation of Shirley lying in state will be held at Evans Funeral Chapel in Anacortes, from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Shirley's name may be made to Wolf Hollow Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, San Juan Island, WA.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020