August 21, 1923 -

June 26, 2019



Shirley Eleanor Arthur, 95, passed away on June 26, 2019 in her home in Sedro-Woolley.



Shirley was born on August, 21 1923 in Highland Park, Illinois to Charles and Ayleen (Fritsch) McClure. The family moved to Skagit County in 1930 settling in Sedro-Woolley. She graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School in 1941.



Shirley married Gilbert B. Arthur on March 1, 1945 in Sedro-Woolley. Shirley and Gilbert had three children, Bob, Penny, and Cathy. They bought a farm and raised Quarter Horses. They later divorced and Shirley bought her home in Sedro-Woolley where she would live happily for over forty years.



Shirley was a "rivet bucker" on B29 bombers for Boeing during World War II. She also worked for two electronic companies from 1964 to 1994, Rothenbuhler Engineering in Sedro-Woolley and Totem Mite in Bow.



Shirley shared her love and passion for plants, gardening, photography, and the outdoors with her children and grandchildren. Each year she would grow and donate hundreds of tomato plants to sell in support of the Sedro-Woolley High School Alumni Association's Vocational Scholarship Program.



She loved to travel. In the 80's she purchase a small van and with a good friend they hit the road. Her favorite destination being Alaska, she drove up the passage twice.



Grandma Shirley was the family matriarch, planning barbeques over the 4th of July, countless fishing trips to Idaho, hikes and other family activities. Shirley was never one to complain, ever calm, and patient. She had a great outlook on life and sense of humor; and always kept us laughing. She was a force to be reckoned with; she was short in stature but big on compassion and independence.



Shirley is survived by her daughter, Cathy Arthur; brother, Richard "Dick" McClure; four grandchildren, Monica James, Milena Arthur, Michael Arthur, Jamie Alskog, and four great-grandchildren. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Penny Alskog; son, Robert "Bob" Arthur; brother, Lyle McClure and sister, Jeanie Gilbert.



"Wherever a beautiful soul has been there is a trail of beautiful memories."



Cremation services are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



Private inurnment will be at Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.



