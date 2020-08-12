October 27, 1936 -

July 23, 2020



Shirley Frances Gobert, 83, was born in Browning, Montana October 27, 1936, and passed away on July 23, 2020 at Kalispell Hospital in Kalispell, Montana due to COVID-19.



She is survived by her daughter, Rachel Gobert Campbell, sisters Lois Jean (Deanna) Williams of Oak Harbor, WA, Patricia Wynn, of Benton City, WA, brothers Harvey Boyle of Grants Pass, OR and Marvin Boyle of Anacortes, WA.



Shirley was preceded in death by her 1st husband Victor Vielle and her 2nd husband Merlin Gobert; by her daughter, Vickie Vielle and her son, Dale Vielle; by her parents, Francis and Frances Boyle of Anacortes WA; her brother Henry Paul Boyle of Great Falls, MT and her sister, Muriel Boyle Lapier of Anacortes, WA; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.



Shirley stayed in Anacortes, WA at Summit Park in the late 1960's and early 1970's caring for her father as he recovered from a heart attack. When her father was in improved health, Shirley stayed on for several years, working at Fisherman's Packing Corporation. She made many friends while in Anacortes.



Returning to Browning in 1972, Shirley worked at the Blackfeet Indian Writing Company until it closed in the late 1990's. She then worked part time at the Medicine Bear Shelter assisting wherever she was needed until she retired in 2017.



During her working years, she received her GED then an Associate's Degree in Blackfeet Studies.



A devoted Catholic, Shirley was a Eucharistic Minister, worked several carillons and pilgrimages.



She loved to travel, followed both of Browning's basketball teams with Carmen Cree Medicine.



She was a very good person and will be deeply missed by one and all.



Her funeral and burial was August 1st in Browning at the Little Flower Catholic Church, 204 1st St NW, Browning, MT.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store