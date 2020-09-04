Shirley was born in Spokane Washington where she lived with her parents until 1948 when the family moved to Seattle.



She was a very good student, was active in Camp Fire Girls, was musically gifted playing both piano and cello. She played cello in the Seattle Youth Symphony while she was in high school.



Shirley graduated from the University of Washington School of Nursing with a Bachelor's degree in nursing in 1958. She did her student nurse's training at Northern State Hospital where she met her husband Tom. They married in 1959, bought a house in Sedro Woolley, had three children and settled in for the next 16 years.



Shirley worked at Northern State until it closed then at United General Hospital. She was active in the Skagitones, an all female acapella singing group, loved going to Skagit Speedway for the races, and was active in her church Bethel Assembly of God.



In 1975 she relocated to Tacoma. Upon retirement Shirley moved to Anacortes then to Mt Vernon where she joined The Church of The Nazarene. Shirley loved working in and donating her time to the church until an accident in 2014 forced her into a nursing home.



She contracted Covid-19 while in a nursing home in University Place, WA and while her symptoms were mild, the enforced isolation, quarantine and being cut off from her family and her only emotional support took its toll. She withdrew from her normal activities and from life.



We lost her on August 27th, 2020. Shirley is survived by her son Bill Thompson (Lynn), daughters Debi Thompson and Carol Schienle as well as multiple grandchildren and great grandchildren.



There will be no public services but if you would like to do something in Shirley's memory please donate your time by visiting an elderly neighbor or loved one

