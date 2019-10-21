|
|
January 30, 1933 -
September 20, 2019
Shirley Slotemaker, 86, of Sun Lakes, Arizona, passed away peacefully September 20, 2019 surrounded by the love of her family.
Shirley was born January 30, 1933 in Bellingham, Washington to LaVerne & Vera (Sundean) Wilder and attended school in Whatcom County, graduating from Lynden High in 1950.
On August 6, 1951, she married John "Jack" Slotemaker at her parents' home in Lynden and remained by his side until his passing in 2017.
Jack and Shirley lived in Eugene, Oregon and Mount Vernon, WA before settling in Burlington to raise their children. Shirley was primarily a housewife and mother, but she also operated a daycare out of her home and later worked at her favorite restaurant for her favorite son-in-law. Jack and Shirley retired in 1995, living in Hoodsport, WA; Yuma, AZ, and finally Sun Lakes, AZ.
Shirley ran a tight ship, raising five kids in a three-bedroom, one-bath house. She took her role as homemaker seriously, and served home-cooked meals every night, always had homemade cookies in the cookie jar and usually a pie or cake on the counter. She hosted for many holidays and often joined in the big softball game across the street after the meal. She will be missed.
Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband; both of her parents; her stepfather Dr. James Porter; and her three siblings.
Shirley is survived by her children Dean, Jake, Nancy (Loretta Spencer), Jackie (Jack) Weston, and Michele (Kristin); grandchildren, Jason, Joseph (Monique), Christopher and Jeremy Weston, David, Theo and Ruby; and great-grandsons, Spencer and Henry.
There will be no services.
Shirley will be laid to rest at Monumenta Cemetery, in Lynden WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 22, 2019