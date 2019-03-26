November 29, 1956 -

March 18, 2019



Shirley Marlene Nelson, 62, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, with her family at her side.



She was born in Bellingham, Washington on November 29, 1956 to Robert and Janice (Vanderhage) VanDiest.



Shirley grew up in a rural environment and never truly left it. She was raised in a loving family with six siblings. Family, church and hard work formed her personality. Life was never dull at the VanDiest residence.



She became a registered nurse and spent a few of those years as the Director of Nursing in Sunnyside, WA. Shirley continued her nursing career in Mount Vernon, WA.



On February 14, 1992, Shirley married William Nelson. Together they attended Faith Community Fellowship in Mount Vernon.

Shirley was loved and respected by all who knew her.



After surviving cancer in 2000, it returned as metastatic breast cancer. For four more years, Shirley bravely endured the disease with the utmost faith and grace. Shirley's spirit and example of love and generosity will be with us all forever. Family, flowers, birds, traveling and love of the water was her life. God has her in His arms.



Shirley leaves behind her husband of 27 years, William; her father and mother, Robert and Janice VanDiest, Sumas, WA; siblings Valerie (Gerald) Tremelling, Atlantic City, WY; Karen (Mark) Smith, Ferndale, WA; Diane (Mike) Button, Bellingham, WA; Ken VanDiest, Lynden, WA; Christine (Scott) Cline, Lynden, WA; Laurie (Ginger) Goble-VanDiest, Seattle, WA; daughters, Darlene (Rusty) Brooks, Moses Lake, WA; Shelley (Rick) Holt, Cheney, WA; granddaughters, Cara (Jon) Jeffreys, Spokane, WA; Kellee Neal, Spokane, WA; grandsons, Brady Neal, Coeur d'Alene, ID; Quinn (Janae) Holt, Spokane, WA; Koby Holt, Cheney, WA; Evan Brooks, Camp Lemonier Naval Base, Djibouti, Africa; Josh Brooks, Coeur d'Alene, ID; great-grandchildren, Colton and Maddox Jeffreys, and numerous relatives and friends that Shirley loved dearly.



A huge thank you to all of the doctors and nurses at Skagit Regional Health. Shirley loved and respected Dr. George Gjerset, Dr. Kiarash Kojouri, nurses Nancy and Bonnie. Their compassion and professional nature sustained Shirley and her family through this difficult time.



A celebration of Shirley's life will take place on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM, Faith Community Fellowship, 1427 Monte Vista Drive, Mount Vernon, WA. A graveside service will follow at Fir-Conway Lutheran Cemetery, 19084 Milltown Road, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.



Please consider memorials be made to Faith Community Fellowship, (360) 428-4661, http://faithcommunityfellowship.org/, or Hospice of the Northwest, (360) 814-5550, https://www.hospicenw.org/.



You may share your memories of Shirley with her family, online at www.kernfuneralhome.com.



Arrangements are in the care of Kern Funeral Home. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 26, 2019