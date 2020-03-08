|
September 10, 1922 -
March 2, 2020
Shirley K. Scatchard, 97, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 2, 2020.
Shirley was born to Walter and Inez Scatchard in Chase, British Columbia, on September 10, 1922. She attended the University of British Columbia and Victoria Normal School, where she obtained her teaching degree.
Shirley began teaching at age 19 in a one-room schoolhouse and continued her teaching career into the 1960's as a substitute teacher at Immaculate Conception Grade School in Mount Vernon.
In 1952 she married Larry Schopf in Spokane, WA. They moved to Hauser Lake, ID, where they lived in a log home and began raising their family.
In 1960 they settled in Mount Vernon and became active members at Immaculate Conception Church. Shirley was active in numerous organizations throughout her life, including Altar Society, the church choir, religious education, ministering to the sick and homebound, and served on the board of Catholic Childrens' Services. She sang baritone in the Mount Vernon chapter of Sweet Adelines, and was an active member of the womens auxiliaries of the Knights of Columbus, the Moose Lodge, and the Marine Corps League, in which she served as chaplain for many years.
Shirley was well known at Mount Vernon High School, where she worked as a secretary in the library, and received awards for her creative, artistic bulletin boards in the library.
Her many hobbies included reading, swimming, sewing, and playing Bingo. She was a sharp and avid pinochle player well into her 90s.
Shirley loved creating Halloween costumes for herself and Larry, and enjoyed handing out candy in downtown Mount Vernon in her famous witch costume. Of all her varied interests and hobbies, her time spent with family filled her heart with love and joy.
Shirley and Larry were residents of Park Village in Mount Vernon for 43 years. They were well known for their generosity and volunteering in the park, and were active members of the park's social events, in which she served for many years as the entertainment director of the social club.
Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Larry Schopf, and her first husband, John Chandler.
She is survived by her brother, Clare Scatchard, daughters Leigh Hayes (Barry), Janice Walsh (Marc), and Laurie Akers (Steve); her grandchildren Bryan Hayes (Calie), Darren Hayes, Tracy Benson (Greg), Catherine Nash, and Sarah Kinnear (Bob); 8 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Shirley lived a full life. Her kindness and generosity will be greatly missed by family and friends.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Mount Vernon on Friday, March 13th at 12:15 PM, followed by a reception at the Park Village Clubhouse.
Arrangements are under the care of Kern Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Immaculate Conception Church Building Fund, the Knights of Columbus, or a charity of your choice.
You may offer your condolences to Shirley's family on-line by signing the guest book at www.Kernfuneralhome.com.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 8, 2020