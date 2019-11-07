Home

SR CONSTANCE ANNE KRIEGER

SR CONSTANCE ANNE KRIEGER Obituary
November 28, 1927 -
November 5, 2019

Sister Constance (Connie) Krieger, CSJP, a Sister of St. Joseph of Peace, died on November 5, 2019 in Bellevue, WA.

She was born on November 28, 1927 in Olympia, WA, the daughter of G. Edward and Eleanor Krieger.

Her love and caring ways were reflected in her many ministries, including teaching and healthcare. Her family, friends and Sisters will remember Connie as a woman of prayer, hospitality, compassion and peace who has blessed their lives.

Services for Constance have already taken place.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Sisters of St. Joseph of Peace Retirement Fund P.O. Box 248, Bellevue, WA 98009.

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com.
Published in Anacortes American on Nov. 13, 2019
