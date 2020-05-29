October 30, 1973 -

May 12, 2020



Stacie Ann Martinson was born on a snowy night, October 30, 1973 in Ellensburg, WA.



She unexpectedly went with the angels on May 12, 2020 in Seattle, WA. She was 46.



Stacie lived on beautiful Camano Island, adjacent to the quiet and peaceful woods, with her husband Scott, & son Nikolas.



Stacie grew up in Anacortes, WA where she attended Anacortes High School and graduated in 1992. She had many friends and was beloved by her teachers.



Her best childhood memories were playing with her sister and cousins at her grandparents Lummi Island cabin. Walking on the beach was her favorite thing to do, and also had very special meaning to Stacie. She first "met" her husband on Whidbey Island West Beach in 1991.



She married her husband Scott in a small Anacortes ceremony, December 1, 2002.



Stacie was a devoted wife and mother for her two children. Growing up, her kids remember how loving, nurturing, protective, and funny she was. Her favorite saying was "Do your best, and flush the rest!"



Stacie loved to cook (just like her dad) and her speciality was seafood. She was constantly experimenting in the kitchen and trying to teach her husband how not to burn toast.



Stacie had a light within. Not a slow quiet flicker, more of a firecracker, bright and exciting. She never needed an introduction when she entered - her bright golden red hair, sparkling vibrant brown eyes, and magnetic smile lit the room.



She was beautiful, smart, talented, spunky, and just a little mischievous. She found humor in everything and would have you laughing so hard your stomach would hurt.



She could befriend anyone within minutes, and leave an impression on them forever.



-----------------------------



Scott Martinson:



"I fell in love with Stacie the very first time I walked by her on West Beach . . . it was Summer 1991.



I see this petite, incredibly stunning redhead walking on the path towards me. I thought there must be a movie or show being filmed locally? She was "Hollywood" beautiful, she couldnt possibly be from around here?



We both locked eyes as we passed. The two of us stopped and turned around looking at each other. I was awestruck and confused.



I knew this girl from someplace. I knew her somehow. It was as if I had known her forever. My first instinct was to run over and just hug her. She was my best friend and I didn't even know her name.



My head was telling me to say something - but I was breathless and too bashful. I just stood there staring - then her friend tugged on her arm and we walked off in different directions with no idea who she was. Many years later I discovered that she had felt exactly the same on the path that afternoon.



Our paths crossed again in summer of 1997 - that afternoon on the beach long forgotten by both of us.



This time we actually met (and I was able to speak . . . lol). We both felt like we had known each other forever. I asked her to marry me by December of that year.



My favorite memory of Stacie is every single one of them - but the most precious are the day I met her little girl India, asking Stacie to marry me at Whistler Resort, and then getting stuck at Semiahmoo Resort in a huge snow storm on the way home.



The parking lot had almost 4 feet of snow drifts - nobody could drive out. We were trapped for 3 days, and loved every minute of it!



I was getting a cup of coffee in the lobby when I heard Beethoven's "Fur Elise" playing on the grand piano. I walked around the corner and saw her playing. Long golden sunset red hair flowing down her back . . . it was so beautiful - it was surreal. I stood there dumbstruck and speechless. I had no idea she played the piano.



Having proposed to her just two days ago - It was the very first time in my life I experienced tears of joy streaming down my cheeks.



She spotted my reflection on the window in front of her - and I saw that big beautiful smile of hers reflecting back.



Then she quickly turned around with a worried look asking me "What's wrong?" Before I could wipe the tears away and say a single word she said "I'm sorry . . . I haven't played in a while" . . . we both busted up laughing and never stopped for 23 years.



About a year or two after we were married I happened to remember that day on West Beach. I asked if there was any chance that could have been her? She described what I was wearing all those years ago down to the finest detail.



This time she had tears of joy - we just hugged each other and started laughing and crying.



If there's such a thing as a true soulmate, she is mine.



I will love you forever Stacie. Thank you for all the joy you brought to my life.



We will cross paths again someday - and this time walk together for eternity.



-----------------------------



She is survived by her husband and life partner of 23 years, Scott Martinson, daughter, India Blankenship, and son, Nikolas Martinson. Her parents, Pam and Brad Snyder. Sister, Jill Bowker, niece, Isabella LaSalle, nephew, Jake LaSalle, aunt & uncle Suzy and Ben Coleman, cousins, Elizabeth Dorris, Matthew, and Eric Coleman, and grandmother, Betty Christenson.



She was predeceased by her grandfather Gordon Christenson.



Due to the current situation a memorial will be announced via Scott Martinson's Facebook and held in Anacortes when possible.

