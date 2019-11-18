|
December 22, 1933 -
November 11, 2019
Stacy Dee Keith, age 85, passed away on November 11, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born on December 22, 1933 in Anacortes, WA to Ray and Myrtle Keith.
He served in the Air Force from 1952-1956, which was followed by four years in the Air Force Reserves. While stationed at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane, WA, he met his future wife, Ruth Linney. They were married on April 10, 1954 in Kellogg, Idaho. The couple then moved to Anacortes where they have lived ever since.
Stacy worked at the Texaco Refinery, now known as Shell Puget Sound Refinery. He retired in 1992 after 35 years.
His faith was very important to him. Stacy served as a deacon at local churches and helped build the Anacortes Christian Church.
In his spare time, Stacy enjoyed his workshop where he would make gifts for family and friends using his woodworking talent. Stacy also was a carpenter and helped build houses in Anacortes.
Stacy was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Myrtle Keith and his baby brother.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth and their four children and their spouses, Becky (Dave Young) of Anacortes, WA, Steven (Sharon) of Anacortes, WA, Kathy (Karl Kliewer), of Hiawatha, KS Scott (Martha) of Alger, WA. His sister, Dorothy (Floyd Wiseman) of Shelton, WA. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Ryan and Kyle Mahoney, Michael and Krystal Keith, Jennifer Oswald, Jonathan Neal and Cameron Keith; 10 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at the Anacortes First Baptist Church at 2717 J Avenue on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lighthouse Mission, P O Box 548, Bellingham, WA 98227 or www.thelighthousemission.org.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 20 to Nov. 24, 2019