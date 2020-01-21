|
October 27, 1951 -
January 17, 2020
Stacy O. Faaberg, 68, a resident of Sedro-Woolley, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020 at United General Hospital.
He was born on October 27, 1951 in North Bend, Oregon, the son of Rudolph & Eileen (Costa) Faaberg. The family resided in Oregon until 1955 when they moved to Sedro-Woolley where Stacy was raised and attended school. He graduated from Sedro-Woolley High School with the class of 1970.
In 1971 Stacy enlisted into the U.S. Navy, honorably serving his country during the Vietnam Conflict where he saw combat action.
Upon his discharge he returned to the Skagit Valley and attended school in Bellingham until moving to the Aleutian Islands in Alaska where he worked in the local canneries for several years.
In the early 1980's he moved to Seattle where he worked in the Aerospace industry for Av-tech Industries manufacturing aircraft components. After his retirement in 2015 he returned to Sedro-Woolley.
Stacy was an avid reader and enjoyed listening to music from the 60's. He was also a member of the American Legion.
Stacy is survived by his sister, Sandy Brown and her husband Terry Gee of Sedro-Woolley; a nephew, Andy Faaberg and his wife Suzy and two nieces, Kelsey Conley and her husband Matt and Piper Brown and her fiancé Devin Osting.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rudy Faaberg; his mother, Eileen Faaberg Sorenson; his step-father, Cliff Sorenson and brother Stan Faaberg.
No services will be held. Private inurnment will be at Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.
Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Jan. 26, 2020