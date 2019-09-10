|
April 7, 1951 -
August 9, 2019
Stanley D. Edson passed away at home August 9, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents Roscoe C. Edson and Marilyn H. Edson, his oldest brother Dennis C. Edson and twin brother Steven D. Edson.
Stan is survived by his wife of 45 years Deanna, their son and daughter- in-law Justin and Stephanie Edson, daughter and son-in-law Darcy and Ben Engler, five grandchildren Nicholas, Kaitlyn, Leah, Khloe and Gunnar all of Sedro- Woolley, brother David and sister-in-law Joan Edson of Sedro-Woolley, brother-in-law and sister- in-law Joe and Andi Jarrell of Green Valley, AZ, and several nieces and nephews.
Stan graduated from Burlington-Edison High School in 1970, attended Bellingham Technical School for auto body and painting. He received his journeyman at Dally's Auto Body; also worked at Blade Chevrolet auto body. He worked for the Sedro-Woolley School District in the maintenance department until 1990. He worked in the family business, Marilyn's Pilot Service for many years moving wide loads locally and across country.
He was a member of Burlington Eagles #3242 for many years.
The family wants to thank the cancer center at United General Hospital and Skagit Hospice for all their kindness, compassion and support.
There will be a celebration of Life on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 2pm at the Sedro-Woolley Eagles #2069 at 1000 Metcalf St. Feel free to wear Hawaiian attire in honor of Stan and his love for Hawaiian shirts.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 11, 2019