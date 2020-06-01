June 22, 1932 -
May 23, 2020
Stanley Darrell Cope, 87, of Anacortes, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 23, 2020.
He was born on June 22, 1932, in Neosho, MO, the son of Garland and Evelyn (Goodson) Cope.
Stan was a very successful business owner and retired to Anacortes.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda (Watters) Cope; children, Steven and Judy; step-children, Brian, Bob, Dennis, Mark and Scott; 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.