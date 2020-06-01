STANLEY DARRELL COPE
June 22, 1932 -
May 23, 2020

Stanley Darrell Cope, 87, of Anacortes, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

He was born on June 22, 1932, in Neosho, MO, the son of Garland and Evelyn (Goodson) Cope.

Stan was a very successful business owner and retired to Anacortes.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda (Watters) Cope; children, Steven and Judy; step-children, Brian, Bob, Dennis, Mark and Scott; 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, 9 step-grandchildren and 11 step-great-grandchildren, and numerous cousins.

Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.

To share memories of Stan, please sign the online guest register at www.evanschapel.com.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
