August 14, 1937 -

April 13, 2019



Stanley Emil Sandvik, 81, passed away in his sleep at his Timberhaus home on Saturday, April 13, in Oak Harbor, WA.



He was born to Emil Edwin Sandvik and Naima Elfreeda Fagernes in Centralia, WA, on August 14, 1937.



He married his high school sweetheart, Marilyn Joyce Atterberry in 1957, in Anacortes, WA.



He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his 3 children: Steven (Sonja) of Kirkland, WA, Gary (Carin) of Carlsbad, CA, and Sheryl (Matt Reynolds) of Oak Harbor, WA; grandchildren: Chloe (David Hays), Erik, Brenna and Kellen Sandvik; Millicent, Sara, and Nick Reynolds; nephews: Douglas and Rick (Laurie) Foster; grandniece Anna Foster; grandnephew Boden Foster; nephew Bryon Atterberry and niece Sheila (Dave Ryan); cousins in Rochester including Conrad Fagernes; cousins in Finland with whom he recently connected; cousins in Anacortes: Andrea and Evan Saxton, Norman Eriks; and his precious, longtime friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his dear sister Doris Elfreeda Foster, and in-laws Beulah and Karl Atterberry.



He was a member of Sigma Nu fraternity at the University of Washington where he received a degree in Forestry. Stanley served in the US Army (CPT) 1960-1968.



His father, Emil, was an original shareholder at Anacortes Veneer Inc. of which Stanley eventually became plant manager. He continued to manage wood product mills and was awarded Jefferson-Smurfit Corp. world employee of the year in 1992.



Stanley was an avid outdoorsman and handyman and throughout his life enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, building, metalworking, horses, golfing, "puttering" around the house, and most of all, spending time with his beloved bride.



Stanley fulfilled a lifelong ambition by taking accordion lessons at seventy years of age and became a performing member of the Hugo Helmer Accordion Band. He was the patriarch of the family and enjoyed storytelling and visiting with friends. His amazing presence will be missed more than words can say.



Memorial donations can be made to New Hope Christian Fellowship Church, 1319 35th Street Anacortes, WA.