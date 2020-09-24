1/1
STANLEY J. NELSON
Stanley J. Nelson, 96, of Burlington, WA died on September 20, 2020 at Creekside Residence. He was born on September 28, 1923 in Everett, the son of Swedish immigrants, Jonas and Martha Nelson. Stan graduated from high school in 1941, entered the Army in 1943 and was assigned to the Army Transport Commission Corps until the end of the war.

In 1948, he went back to Sweden to visit relatives and met the love of his life, Britt Ellen Jonsson. They married in 1949. Britt and Stanley returned to the US, to Seattle where Stan attended the University of Washington to study accounting. The couple then moved to Anacortes, WA where Stanley held various accounting jobs throughout the years. Stan was also a stockholder in Anacortes Veneer Inc.

Stanley was a longtime member of the VASA Club in Mount Vernon, and always supported the Swedish Club in Seattle. Both he and Britt travelled the world, the highlight of their travels being visiting relatives in Sweden.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife Britt in 2005. He is survived by his son, Christopher (Marsha) of Kirkland; his two grandsons: Jonas (Rachel) Nelson and Kyle (Rebecca) Looney and five great grandchildren. Stanley was much loved and will be missed by all.

Of utmost importance to Stan were spending time with family and friends, his Swedish heritage, Anacortes High School sports, Democrat politics...

Please VOTE !!!

To share memories of Stanley, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com

Published in Anacortes American from Sep. 24 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
