STANLEY KAY (DIBBLE) BROWN

STANLEY KAY (DIBBLE) BROWN Obituary
May 6, 1949 -
May 14, 2019

Stanley Kay (Dibble) Brown, 70, of Anacortes, passed peacefully at home while on hospice care on May 14, 2019.

She was born on May 6, 1949 in Anacortes, WA; the daughter of Arthur and Vivian (Boynton) Dibble, the oldest of five children.

Kay was prominent in her work as Assistant Director of Camp Fire Samish Camp Kirby programs for youth. She was a member of the Bahai Community of Anacortes for many years.

Kay loved gardening, camping, fishing, canoeing, and was a master food preserver. She had a sincere appreciation for living in the San Juan Islands and all they have to offer.

Kay is predeceased by her parents and survived by her spouse Andrew; daughters: Paula Fann, Patricia Reese; grandchildren: Shela, Forrester, Coral, Leland; 8 great- grandchildren; brother Kenneth Dibble; sisters: Kerry Knight, Krystal Caldwell, and Karla Bare.

Kay was laid to rest Monday, May 20, 2019 at Fernhill Cemetery in Anacortes. A Memorial Service is planned for a later date.

To share memories of Kay, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.
Published in Anacortes American on May 22, 2019
