Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
STANLEY L. REMMERDEN

STANLEY L. REMMERDEN Obituary
April 5, 1931 -
February 4, 2020

Stanley "Stan" Lee Remmerden, 88, of Anacortes went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 5, 1931, in Yakima, WA, the son of Kuin and Fern (Brons) Remmerden.

Stan served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1948 to 1952 and upon his honorable discharge, he worked for Wade Carter and then for PEMCO Insurance for 17 years before retiring.

Stan was graced with three wonderful children from his first marriage to Barb; and added three more when he blended his family with Jenny, his wife of 46 years.

During his retirement, Stan and Jenny enjoyed exploring the outdoors: camping, boating, crabbing, clamming, yard work and landscaping. They also took month-long trips to Alaska and Mexico.

Stan was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings: Hank and Dorothy, and step-son Kirt.

He is survived by his wife, Jenny; his and her children: Mark, Connie, Susie, Greg, Lisa and Vicki; his nine grandchildren and one great- grandchild.

Private Family services will be held for Stan.

To share memories of Stanley, please sign the online guestbook at https://www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020
