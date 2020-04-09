|
April 11, 1943 - April 6, 2020
Stanton Irwin "Button" Peterson was born in Mount Vernon, Washington on April 11, 1943 to Oscar S. Peterson and Eileen H. Tenneson Peterson.
He grew up on the family farm in Bow, attended Edison Grade School and Burlington-Edison High School, graduating in 1961.
His father Oscar was one of the co-founders of Hansen & Peterson, a feed business that served the farmers of Skagit Valley for many years.
After high school, Button worked at Hansen & Peterson until it was sold in 1991. He then raised cattle on Bow Hill and later on Butler Hill, which land he farmed until his death. He significantly improved his farmland by clearing trees with his Cat, and he was also in the gravel business. Button was raised to work, he was strong, worked hard and was almost always happy while doing so.
As a boy helping his dad at H&P, he learned to sew gunny sacks, a skill that earned him the job of head sack sewer at Lagerlund Farms' annual Threshing Bee. He also attended rodeos each summer, particularly the Pendleton Roundup and Ellensburg Rodeo.
An accomplished hunter, he bagged a grizzly bear in Alaska and a mountain goat in the Cascades. With his brother Joe and others, he crossed the North Cascades on horseback.
For many years he helped organize the annual Peterson Cider Fest, an event that was enjoyed by family and friends whose efforts were rewarded with camaraderie, a tasty lunch, and gallons of homemade cider.
Button was a shy and gentle man but on the occasion of his sister Judy's 50th birthday he joined with his brothers and brother-in-law to give her a birthday spanking. This turned into a fruitless effort that resulted in no spanking for Judy but a thrashing for the men, including Button. They never challenged her again, a lesson they should have learned when they were much younger.
Anyone who knew Button knew that he had a deeply kind and generous heart. If someone asked him for a favor he would drop what he was doing to help them out. He gave so much of his time and his means to so many to friends, family, and particularly the elderly.
He had a big smile, he loved blackberry pie, he called family members "kid", and he always, always showed up for family. He was dearly loved in return.
Button died at his home in rural Burlington WA on April 6, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Eileen Peterson, brother-in-law John Montoya, and his special friend Jane Silverthorn.
Surviving are his son Andrew Peterson of Burlington, sister Judy Montoya of Burlington, brother Dennis "Mac" Peterson and sister-in-law Leslie Peterson of Burlington, brother Roger "Joe" Peterson of Bow, sister-in-law Janne Peterson of Anacortes, cousin Sandra Tenneson of Burlington, and a host of Peterson and Tenneson nieces, nephews and cousins in the US and in Norway.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. If you wish to remember Button with a donation, give to someone in need, as he would do.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 12, 2020