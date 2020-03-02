|
|
November 9, 1947 -
February 15, 2020
Star M. Fidler passed away peacefully at home, on Saturday, February 15th, 2020 in Conway, WA at the age of 72.
Star was born on November 9th, 1947 in Des Moines, IA. She graduated from Des Moines East High School in 1965 and then attended the University of Iowa to become a Dental Hygienist.
In 1968, she traveled to Washington state to help her newly wedded, older sister Sue transition to her new house. While in Washington, Star met Gary Fidler through Sue's husband and fell in love. They were married in 1970, and in 1971 they moved to Conway, WA to open the Conway Texaco Service Station. Their first child, Dawn was born in 1973 followed by their second child, Tory in 1974.
After retiring and selling the Conway Texaco in 2001, Star pursued her passion for gardening and opened Skagit River Produce along with her family. She was very passionate about antiques, home crafts, stained glass, gardening and genealogy. She loved being with family and friends, spending time in the outdoors and was always up for an engaging conversation. She will always be missed and forever loved.
Star is survived by her daughter Dawn Fidler (Nick Tuttle), son Tory Fidler (Tracy O'Hare), mother Marjorie M. Agan and sisters Debbie Goepferich (Terry), Cathy Eaton (Andy), grandson Ryder James O'Hare Fidler, and numerous other nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Gary Fidler, father Laurel Agan and sister Sue Crownover.
The family would like to thank Hospice of the Northwest for the compassionate care they provided.
Star's wish was to not have a formal funeral service, but a celebration of life which will be held at a later date.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Mar. 3, 2020