Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STELLA FENDERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STELLA ELIZABETH FENDERSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STELLA ELIZABETH FENDERSON Obituary
January 13, 1922 -
October 3, 2019

Stella Elizabeth Fenderson, a former resident of Skagit Valley, passed away in Grants Pass, Oregon, on Thursday, October 3, 2019.

She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on January 13, 1922, and lived in numerous places in Washington and Oregon.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Richard and Michael, and one daughter, Judy.

She is survived by her husband, Roy Snider; sons, Donald (Roberto), Jerry (Beverly), and a daughter, Melinda, as well as a niece, Esther (Nick). She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

Her remains will be interred at a later date in Fern Hill Cemetery in Anacortes.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STELLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.