January 13, 1922 -
October 3, 2019
Stella Elizabeth Fenderson, a former resident of Skagit Valley, passed away in Grants Pass, Oregon, on Thursday, October 3, 2019.
She was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, on January 13, 1922, and lived in numerous places in Washington and Oregon.
She was preceded in death by two sons, Richard and Michael, and one daughter, Judy.
She is survived by her husband, Roy Snider; sons, Donald (Roberto), Jerry (Beverly), and a daughter, Melinda, as well as a niece, Esther (Nick). She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Her remains will be interred at a later date in Fern Hill Cemetery in Anacortes.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 20, 2019