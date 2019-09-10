|
January 4, 1927 -
September 5, 2019
Sten Thomas Berg, Sr., 92, a longtime resident of the Skagit Valley community, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the Life Care Center in Mount Vernon following a courageous battle with pulmonary hypertension.
Sten was born on January 4, 1927 in Watford City, North Dakota, the son of Kristofer and Molly Berg.
He was raised and attended school in Watford City. He was united in marriage to Marilyn Mackey in Sidney, Montana on February 5, 1946 and they made their home in Seattle, Washington.
For 30 years, Sten worked for Chevrolet Dealerships in Seattle, Renton, Kent and eventually Sedro-Woolley for Nelson Chevrolet as a Service Manager. He also worked as a large equipment repairman on the Alaska Pipeline based out of Naknek, AK. In 1970, he and Marilyn moved to Concrete where he worked as Transportation Supervisor for the Concrete School District for 13 years.
After retiring, he loved working on cars and trucks for family and friends, as well as enjoying his membership at the Eagles Auxilliary, Aerie 1444 in Concrete.
Sten served in the United States Navy during World War II, fighting Nazi Germany in the North Atlantic. After returning home, while still serving, he boxed for the Navy until discharge. He then turned professional and as a welterweight, eventually rose to #10 in the world, according to Ring Magazine Rankings.
After moving to Renton, WA, in 1958, he started the Skyway Boxing Club. He trained and managed his fighters there for six years. Among the pugilists he trained, was Boone Kirkman (a Heavyweight), who eventually ranking in the top ten and fought for the championship of the world. Many years later in Concrete, Sten formed the Skagit Valley Boxing Club. He trained athletes to not only become good, young men, but men with self-respect and community values. He will be missed by many.
Sten is survived by his second wife of 15 years, Patty; children with his first wife, Marilyn, Sten Thomas (Pam) Berg, Jr of Redmond, WA, Margo Ellen Berg of Naples, FL, and Mark Allen (Joan) Berg of Concrete, WA; seven grandchildren, Christian, Shauna, Larse, Leah, Brittani, Michelle and Kim; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.
Sten was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Marilyn, who passed away in 2003 as well as all his brothers and sisters in North Dakota.
The family suggests doing an act of kindness of someone.
A simple man, Sten requested no service or memorial. Share your memories of Sten and sign the online gust register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 10, 2019