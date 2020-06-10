STEPHEN ALF OLSEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share STEPHEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
February 9, 1946 -
May 23, 2020

Stephen Alf Olsen was born in Bellingham, WA on February 9, 1946. He passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020.

He attended school in Mount Vernon, where he met the love of his life Susan. After high school, he attended Skagit Valley College, where he earned his AA degree.

He began his career in the plumbing and heating industry with Snelson's Plumbing and Heating out of Sedro-Woolley.

Steve then started his own business, Commercial Plumbing and Heating and retired in 2001.

After retiring, Steve decided to go into the grape growing business and started Glacier Peak Winery.

Steve enjoyed golfing and gardening. He was also an avid fisherman and loved the time he spent on his boat.

Steve married his high school sweetheart on March 23, 1968, and they had one son, Michael. They were married 51 years.

He is survived by his wife, Susan, his son Michael "Oly", Michael's wife Shelly, two grandsons Stephen and Sean, and Shelly's two girls, Faith and Emily.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to a charity of your choice.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life on July 5, 2020 at Skagit Golf and Country Club between 2-4 p.m.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved