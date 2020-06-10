February 9, 1946 -

May 23, 2020



Stephen Alf Olsen was born in Bellingham, WA on February 9, 1946. He passed away peacefully on May 23, 2020.



He attended school in Mount Vernon, where he met the love of his life Susan. After high school, he attended Skagit Valley College, where he earned his AA degree.



He began his career in the plumbing and heating industry with Snelson's Plumbing and Heating out of Sedro-Woolley.



Steve then started his own business, Commercial Plumbing and Heating and retired in 2001.



After retiring, Steve decided to go into the grape growing business and started Glacier Peak Winery.



Steve enjoyed golfing and gardening. He was also an avid fisherman and loved the time he spent on his boat.



Steve married his high school sweetheart on March 23, 1968, and they had one son, Michael. They were married 51 years.



He is survived by his wife, Susan, his son Michael "Oly", Michael's wife Shelly, two grandsons Stephen and Sean, and Shelly's two girls, Faith and Emily.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to a charity of your choice.



The family is planning a Celebration of Life on July 5, 2020 at Skagit Golf and Country Club between 2-4 p.m.

