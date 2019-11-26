|
November 11, 1954 -
November 7, 2019
Steven was born to Larry and Margaret Harris November 11, 1954.
He passed away from illness on November 7, 2019.
He was raised in Sedro-Woolley, graduated from S-W High School and spent his later years raising his two children Guy and Tawnee in Everett, WA where he was a Boeing employee.
He is survived by his children and two sisters Nancy Rigacci and Barbara Harris, one niece, Ashley Rigacci and a nephew, Damon Harris.
He was loved greatly and will be missed.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 27, 2019