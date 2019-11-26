Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for STEVEN HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

STEVEN ALLEN HARRIS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
STEVEN ALLEN HARRIS Obituary
November 11, 1954 -
November 7, 2019

Steven was born to Larry and Margaret Harris November 11, 1954.

He passed away from illness on November 7, 2019.

He was raised in Sedro-Woolley, graduated from S-W High School and spent his later years raising his two children Guy and Tawnee in Everett, WA where he was a Boeing employee.

He is survived by his children and two sisters Nancy Rigacci and Barbara Harris, one niece, Ashley Rigacci and a nephew, Damon Harris.

He was loved greatly and will be missed.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of STEVEN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -