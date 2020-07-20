1/1
STEVEN DENNIS AWES
June 29, 1959 -
July 15, 2020

On Wednesday, July 15, Steve, 61, unexpectedly passed away at his home in Anacortes.

He was born to Bud and Lois Awes on June 29, 1959 in Anacortes. Steve grew up locally and graduated from high school in 1978. In his younger years he liked to ride and race dirt bikes and camping with family and friends.

During his high school years, he was an outstanding basketball player and a co-captain in his senior year. In his mid-20s he played in a band called Illusions with good friend, Brad Walters, as a drummer.

Steve worked as a supervisor on the processor, Alyeska Ocean in the late 80s to 90s. In May 1998, he started working as a Process Technician, for Hexcel Corporation, an aerospace component manufacturer, retiring on February 2016 and in April of the same year, he married Dianna Estrada.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Richie.

He is survived by his wife, Dianna; his three step children, siblings: Barbara (Jay) Brand of Oak Harbor, Kathy (Jim) Stewart, Patty (Pat) Morgenthaler, all of Anacortes, and Jerry (Mary) Awes of Mount Vernon; Aunt from Virginia and numerous nieces and nephews.

Steve loved his family deeply and will be greatly missed by all.

In lieu of flowers, donate to a favorite charity of yours.

Due to Covid, private services will be held by the family.

To share memories of Steve, please sign the online guestbook at www.evanschapel.com.

Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Jul. 20 to Jul. 26, 2020.
