July 19, 1950 -
August 25, 2020
Steven Roland Gaines, 70, of Burlington, WA. died peacefully at home on August 25, 2020, with his family by his side after a very brief battle with cancer.
Steve was born July 19, 1950 in Everett, WA. to Mildred and Rollie Gaines. He lived a short time in Everett until the family relocated to Sedro-Woolley in 1956.
Steve attended schools in Sedro-Woolley and was a proud member of the Sedro-Woolley High School class of 1968 in which he continued to be an active member in planning and attending all their reunions. Steve was also an active member of the Sedro-Woolley Eagles Club.
Steve was united in marriage to Laurice Major on August 28, 1969. They welcomed daughters Melissa in 1970 and Andrea in 1973.
In 1976, they moved their family to their newly built family home in Alger. Steve and Laurice were highly active members of their communities and cherished their lifelong neighbors.
After high school, Steve, "Chico," began working for Columbia Cement Corporation (currently Lehigh, Inc.). He worked in the plant maintenance industry for nearly 45 years. His final retirement was working back at the cement plant.
Steve, "MacGyver," was highly intelligent and a talented tradesman. He was continually building or fixing something for anyone in need. He was gifted in most trades. His extreme precision and critical thinking were appreciated by all who benefited from his work.
Another passion of Steve's was hiking. Since the early 70's, he would go on "The Big Hike" with a small group of friends. This trip was an extensive weeklong hike deep into the upper northwest woods and lakes and was always the highlight of his year. All would agree that it was again, his precision to detail and organization that made him the leader of the group. Even though the last few hikes consisted of being flown in and out, in helicopters or float planes, it was still considered "The Big Hike."
Steve is survived by his daughters and son-in-law, Melissa Gaines of Bellingham and Andrea and Ryan Lemos of Burlington. His grandchildren are Serafina and Anthony Lemos of Burlington. His surviving siblings are Kathie Westerfield of LaQuinta, CA and David Gaines (Pam Englett) of Sedro-Woolley. Also surviving are his mother-in-law Patricia Major of Burlington, and brothers-in-law and sister-in-law Russ Major of Anacortes, and Rick and Judi Major, of Burlington. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and countless friends. He was truly a great friend to many.
Steve was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Laurice, who passed after a long battle with cancer in 2010; his parents Mildred and Rollie Gaines, his sister Lynn Metcalf, and his father-in-law Dick Major.
Due to Covid-19, there will not be any services at this time.
Memorial donations may be made in his honor to the charity of your choice or to Hospice of the Northwest: 227 Freeway Dr. Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273 or to "One Community One Family" - to help support cancer patients and families of the Skagit Valley: PO Box 1163 Burlington, WA 98233 www.skagitocof.org.
Arrangements are under the care of Hulbush Funeral Home, Burlington, WA.