March 23, 1963 -
September 25, 2019
Steve Schultz, 56, of Mount Vernon, WA, died on September 25, 2019.
He was born March 23, 1963 to Eugene and Elisabeth Schultz in Havre, MT. Steve and his brothers Mark and Rick and sister Lee grew up in Billings, MT.
Steve graduated from Billings West High School in 1981 and Montana State University Billings (Eastern Montana College) in 1987. He received his secondary teaching credentials from San Diego State University and lived and worked in San Diego for several years, where he made life-long friendships.
He relocated to the Seattle area in 1994 and joined Skagit Valley Hospital in Mount Vernon in 2004 as Manager and later Director of Volunteer Services. Steve worked at SVH proudly for 15 years and helped champion a number of programs, including the Pet Therapy program. Bringing these wonderful therapy dogs and their handlers into the hospital and business offices brought joy and comfort to patients and employees. "The Dogs" were Steve's passion project and his legacy.
Steve participated in many community and civic organizations, including the Kiwanis Noon Club, Skagit Valley Tulip Festival, SVH Foundation, Leadership Skagit and Josephine Board of Directors. He was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church and later attended Salem Lutheran Church in Mount Vernon.
He was an avid outdoorsman and liked to ski, golf, fish and play tennis. He returned to his beloved Montana as often as possible and intended to retire there to fish and enjoy nature. He loved his family and many friends and doted on his dogs Raleigh and Alpha. He traveled to Arizona most years to watch Spring Training games and collect autographs and baseball memorabilia. He rooted for the UW Huskies and Montana Grizzlies football teams and wasn't shy about making a wager to show his support.
Steve's memorial service is scheduled at 1 pm on Monday, October 14, at Salem Lutheran Church, 2529 N. Laventure Rd., in Mount Vernon.
Memorial donations may be made to: The Skagit Valley Hospital Foundation's Fine Art fund or Cancer Care fund; the SVH Jr. Medical Volunteers Scholarship Fund; S.P.O.T. (Saving Pets One at a Time); or the Kiwanis Club of Mount Vernon Noon Club.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 10, 2019