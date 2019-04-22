|
|
March 12, 1952 -
April 18, 2019
Steven Wayne Curbow, 67, passed away at his home in Hamilton on April 18, 2019.
He was born March 12, 1952 at Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane Washington.
Steve worked for Jim's Hauling (Draper Valley) from 1976 until he retired in 2016. He enjoyed watching the Seahawks and NASCAR.
Steve is survived by his two children, Amy (Steve) Magner and Aaron (Megan) Curbow; sister, Lisa (Joe) Sanford; nieces, JoEllen Kesti and Becky Sanford; four grandchildren, Joshua, Matthew and Andrew Pasillas and Addie Curbow; four great-grandchildren, Landyn, Logan, Liam and Alexander Pasillas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Curbow and Delores Curbow.
Funeral services will not be held, rather a celebration of life to honor Steve will be planned for June.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a chemical dependency outreach program of your choice.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 23, 2019