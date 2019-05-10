|
|
December 30, 1946 -
May 6, 2019
Suzie Hofkamp, of Anacortes, left her earthly body surrounded by her loving family on May 6, 2019.
A Memorial Service with Reception to follow will be held 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Emmanuel Baptist Church of 1515 E. College Way, Mount Vernon, WA.
In lieu of flowers the memorials are suggested to Hospice of Northwest or consider adopting a child through Compassion International.
Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from May 12 to May 15, 2019