Susan V. Miller, a longtime Samish Island resident, died June 21, 2020.
June 27 and July 5 from 1 - 4PM the family will be available "up the hill" for friends and family to share memories and to see her art.
A memorial site is available for sharing remembrances at www.forevermissed.com/susan-v miller.
A full obituary will follow on a future date.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.