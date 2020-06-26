SUSAN V. MILLER
Susan V. Miller, a longtime Samish Island resident, died June 21, 2020.

June 27 and July 5 from 1 - 4PM the family will be available "up the hill" for friends and family to share memories and to see her art.

A memorial site is available for sharing remembrances at www.forevermissed.com/susan-v miller.

A full obituary will follow on a future date.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
