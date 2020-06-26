SUSAN V. MILLER
DEATH NOTICE

Susan V. Miller, a longtime Samish Island resident, died on June 21, 2020.

More details available in short obituary also in today's paper. A full obituary to follow on a future date.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
