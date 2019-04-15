March 23, 1936 -

April 9, 2019



Svend Peter Knudsen, 83, of Anacortes and formerly of Sedro-Woolley, WA passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 with his loving family at his side.



He was born on March 23, 1936, the twin son of Knud and Nelline (Wightman) Knudsen in Benguogh, Saskatchewan, Canada.



He became a US Citizen and made a career as a metal fabricator and site foreman in the boiler industry. Svend also tinkered with electronics and kept up with new technologies.



He married Viola Jones in 1965 and together they had two children: Knud and Kathy. Viola predeceased him in 2009.



He was fortunate to find another soul mate in Joyce whom he married in 2010. Joyce predeceased him just a little over a month ago, this year in March 2019.



Svend is survived by his children and siblings: his twin brother, Robin of Alberta, Canada; brother, Stirling of Ephrata, WA and sister Peggy of Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.



At his request, no public service is scheduled.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in his name may be made to Hospice of the Northwest.



To share memories of Svend please sign the online guestbook at: www. evanschapel.com Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary