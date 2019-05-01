

July 3, 1918 -

April 26, 2019



Sylvia Elaine Giddings, age 100, a resident of the Country Meadow Village community in Sedro-Woolley, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on April 26, 2019.



Sylvia was born on July 3, 1918 in Durham, Kansas, the daughter of Adam and Leah (Meyer) Miller. She was raised in Kansas until the family moved to Lodi, CA in 1927 and there was raised and attended school at the Lodi Seventh-day Adventist Academy. After graduating she attended Pacific Union College where she earned a degree in music.



On August 21, 1941 Sylvia was united in marriage to C. Mayhew Giddings and they made their home for several years in San Diego, CA until moving to Bonita, CA where they called home for over 40 years.



Sylvia was the primary organist at the Broadway Seventh-day Adventist Church in San Diego and the Bonita Seventh-day Adventist Church, playing for the church for over 70 years.



Sylvia was deeply devoted to her family and her church.



She is survived by her children, Charles Giddings, II and wife Georgia of Susanville, CA, Leland Giddings and wife Sheri of Chula Vista, CA and Cathleen Sabatinos of Concrete; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.



She was preceded by her parents; husband, Mayhew; brother, Leland Miller and sister, Clarice Tandy.



Private interment will be at Glen Abby Cemetery in Bonita, CA.



Memorials in honor of Sylvia are suggested to Hospice of the Northwest. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.



Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 2, 2019