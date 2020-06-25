In the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 17th, 2020, grandma, mother, sister, aunt and friend, Tammy Hanning passed away peacefully in her sleep after a brief battle with cancer.



Tammy was preceded in death by her parents Barbara and Ronald Brown.



Tammy is survived by the love of her life and soulmate, Gary Kinslow, sons Clint, Calvin, and Cody, granddaughter Gemma and grandson Easton. She is also survived by sisters, Jackie Swoboda and family, Lorrie Schweigert and family and brother Michael Brown and family.



Tammy had a love of waitressing, and she was damn good at it! She worked for the past 7+ years as a bartender at The Farmhouse, providing Skagit County patrons with numerous smiles and loads of laughter.



In years past, one of Tammy's favorite things to do was to play cards with her mom and friends at her mom's pool. Tammy was a member of several pool and softball leagues, and loved her sports! More recently, she loved going crabbing and shrimping with her love Gary and granddaughter Gemma. Living in Anacortes, overlooking the water, relaxing on the back deck was also a favorite pastime.



Tammy was and is loved by so many. Her smile, quick wit, and humor will be missed by all who knew her.



Due to the Corona Virus restrictions, a Celebration of Tammy's life will be held at a later date and will be announced.

