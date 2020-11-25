1/1
TAYLOR NICOLE BENTLEY
Taylor Nicole Bentley, 15, of Mount Vernon, passed away unexpectedly on November 20, 2020. Taylor loved caring for her pet dogs (Harley and her beloved, Rosie) and cats, spending long hours with her friends. She loved to go shopping and taking pictures.

She was wise beyond her years and enjoyed counseling those less fortunate, caring for those in need and aiding anyone with a problem. She spoke with a passion about things that were important to her and was articulate in a way that sometimes amazed us.

She once gave a homeless woman the shoes right off her feet and frequently took food and blankets to people under the freeway by Lion's Park. We find peace in knowing that Taylor is with her mother again.

Taylor is survived by her grandparents who raised her, Richard and Julie Bentley of Mount Vernon; her sister, Makayla Stott (Braydon) of Lehi, Utah and her natural father, Brandon Burnett of Port Angeles. She was preceded in death by her mother, Angela Morin and Great grandparents, Tom & Aria Litzinger. She is survived by many relatives including her Aunt Alicia Heil (KC) of Atoka TN, Glenn Bentley (Breanna) of Stanwood WA, Chris Bentley (Katrina) of Sedro Woolley WA and Matthew Bentley of Samish Island.

A Graveside Service was held 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 28, 2020, for Taylor at Fernhill Cemetery,
www.evanschapel.com

Published in Anacortes American and Skagit Valley Herald from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
