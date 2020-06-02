TERRELL BRIAN PETERS
Terry was born in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Percy and Patricia Miers. He grew up with 3 step-brothers, Ron, Chris, and Mike.

He has two daughters from a previous marriage, Kerry and Wendy of Tucson, Arizona.

Terry served in the United States Army from 1962-1965.

He spent many years in sales, eventually ending up in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where he married Jennifer Bridgman Capron. They made their home in Albuquerque for many years.

Upon retirement they enjoyed cabin life next to Kit Carson National Forest near Taos, New Mexico.
Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trading guns and stories with his friend Steve.

In 2013 he and Jennifer moved to Bay View, Washington, where they built a home.

Terry is survived by his wife Jennifer, his 3 brothers, 2 daughters, and 3 step-children Eric Capron, Jon Capron, and Mara Sakkas.

His family is thankful for the support of an extensive network here in Skagit County, including Northwest Regional Council on Aging, Catholic Community Services, The Bradford House, Birchview Memory Care and Hospice of the Northwest, to name a few.

No formal services are planned.

Terry is now safe with God and in our hearts.

Arrangements by Hulbush Funeral Home.

Published in Skagit Valley Herald from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
