September 1, 1948 -
March 28, 2020
Terrence Lee Bobb "Makah" passed away March 28, 2020 at Providence Regional Medical Center.
Terry was born on September 1, 1948 in Mount Vernon, WA, to Leonard and Rachel Bobb. Terry was raised on the Swinomish Reservation, attended the La Conner Schools and graduated Class of 1967.
After high school Terry moved to Tacoma, WA to attend vocational welding school along with other Swinomish young men. His first employer was Pacific Car and Foundry in Tacoma, WA. He also worked for Skagit County Department of Transportation - Road Construction Division.
Terry was a commercial fisherman; he spent many years on the Salish Sea with his brothers and good friends.
Throughout his lifetime Terry played sports. He was an outstanding basketball player and traveled across the native county playing in tournaments. He also enjoyed playing softball and baseball. In his later years he loved to shoot pool. Makah also had a great passion for motorcycles. He loved to ride and shared this experience with his children. One thing Makah was famous for was "joy riding". He loved to "borrow" cars. If you left your keys in the ignition and you came out to find your car was gone, chances were Makah went for a ride. He always made sure to bring the vehicle back once the tank was empty. Not only did he "borrow" cars but pretty much anything he could drive; "Boats, tractors, bikes, etc.".
Terry was a unique man with a kind heart and a smile for everyone. He had a sense of humor and loved to joke and tease. Terry will be missed by his family and friends; but there is peace knowing that he no longer suffers.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard and Rachel Bobb; siblings Loretta, Lee and Lonnie Bobb; granddaughter, Rachel Bobb.
Terry is survived by his sister, Sharon Bobb Berntsen (Bob), brother Billy Bobb; children, Tracy James (Bruce), James Bobb Sr. (Sandy), Brenda Williams (Ron) and nephew, Max Stiffarm; grandchildren, Kyle Bailey (Olivia), Raven Edwards, Siomi, Alexis and James Bobb Jr., Kiana, Ronald and Masen Williams, Alyssa and Lauren Stiffarm; great- grandchildren, Kaylee and Brooklyn Bailey, Greyson and Roland Edwards.
Makah's family will plan a memorial service for him at a later date.
