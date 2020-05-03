March 8, 1955 - April 21, 2020Terri L. Higgins Bryson, age 65, died April 21, 2020. She suffered a stroke two weeks earlier and was able to return home on hospice. She died peacefully with her husband and his two daughters by her side.Terri was a life-long resident of Skagit County. She was born on March 8, 1955, in Mount Vernon, WA to Betty Higgins (nee Lockhart) and John Higgins. Her family moved to Sedro-Woolley when she was three years old. She attended Sedro-Woolley schools, graduating high school in 1973. She graduated from Washington State University in 1977 with a degree in Social Work.She worked as a Social Worker at United General Hospital for a time, followed by the Portal program and Pioneer Center. She also worked for Child Protective Services in Mount Vernon.In August 2000, she married her devoted husband, Ray Bryson. They lived together in the community of Punkin Center, outside Sedro-Woolley. Terri loved her little slice of heaven, and delighted in her many animals: horses, dogs, cats, geese, ducks, chickens and more. She loved the forested world around her and created artwork from rocks, wood and treasures she found. She loved getting her hands dirty.Terri was creative, kind, smart and had a wonderful sense of humor. She was a homebody by nature, but loved her many trips to Lake Chelan and nearby Lake Tyee with Ray and their dogs. She will be remembered for her kindness and humor.Her parents, John and Betty Higgins of Sedro Woolley, her uncle Chuck Higgins of Mount Vernon, and her brother Tom Higgins of Concrete preceded her in death.She is survived by her husband Ray, three step children: Mandy Page of Mount Vernon, Angela Belinger (Peter) of Sedro-Woolley and Ryan Bryson of Burlington; her aunt Doris Higgins of Mount Vernon; her sister Becky Higgins (Bill Kloos) of Eugene, OR.; niece Annie Kloos of Eugene OR.; nephew Joe Kloos of Los Angeles, CA.; cousins, Betty Grant (Robert) of San Clemente CA. and Kathleen Mulvey (Michael) of Corpus Christi, TX. She is also survived by dear friends Russell Jensen of Star, Idaho and Michelle Miner of Punkin Center.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the ASPCA or a favorite charity.Due to the Covid-19 virus, no services or gatherings will occur at this time.You may offer your condolences and share memories of Terri to her family online atArrangements are through Kern Funeral Home, Mount Vernon.