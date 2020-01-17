|
July 13, 1924 -
January 1, 2020
Theda Rae Morton, 95, of Anacortes, WA passed away on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Creekside Continuing Care Center in Burlington after a brief illness.
She was born in Houston, TX on July 13, 1924 to Julius and Alice Corley but grew up in Port Arthur, TX where many of her relatives still live today. She had many stories to share about those early days through the Great Depression and World War II.
In 1945 she married Donald Morton and began a long career as a Texaco wife. They enjoyed the challenges and wonderful memories of living in eight different states and two foreign countries during his 40-year career. The average four year stay in each place produced new sets of life-long friendships wherever they went. Theda became an expert at gardening in any climate, moving with short notice, then quickly providing a new comfortable home. Her "job" became hosting visiting corporate clients from around the world - even to the point of making sure they left with a jar of her homemade jam.
The busy life of travel continued after Donald retired while in Coral Gables, FL but on a more leisurely scale. Long vacations around the country gave them an opportunity to visit those friends from the past.
After Donald passed away in 1989, Theda decided to make one more move. Anacortes was one of their favorite locations and two new granddaughters lured her back in 1990 where she rekindled old friendships with other retirees and participated in PEO, bridge clubs, Anacortes Sister Cities and volunteering.
Theda was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Louise Leach and Martha Thomas.
She is survived by her daughter Karen Miner and son-in-law Larry; son Donald and daughter-in-law Cindy; granddaughter Rebecca and her husband Nicholas Thompson; granddaughter Patricia Miner and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held on January 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Anacortes, WA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Theda's name may be made to Hospice of the Northwest.
Arrangements are in the care of Evans Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc., Anacortes and the San Juan Islands.
