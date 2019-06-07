Home

POWERED BY

Services
Evans Funeral Chapel - Anacortes
1105 32nd Street
Anacortes, WA 98221
(360) 293-3311
Resources
More Obituaries for THEODORE MEYER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THEODORE NORMAN "TED" MEYER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

THEODORE NORMAN "TED" MEYER Obituary
March 24, 1930 -
May 30th, 2019

Theodore "Ted" Norman Meyer passed away May 30th, 2019, after a courageous struggle with declining health.

He was born in Santa Monica, CA, March 24, 1930. Ted was a very kind and gentle man who loved the Lord, church family and community.

A Celebration of Life of Ted will take place 6:30 p.m. June 13, 2019, at the Anacortes First Baptist Church around the Bell.

In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to First Baptist Church of Anacortes to continue community outreach of the Clothes Closet and Thursday night community dinners.

To share memories of Ted please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now