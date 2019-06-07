|
March 24, 1930 -
May 30th, 2019
Theodore "Ted" Norman Meyer passed away May 30th, 2019, after a courageous struggle with declining health.
He was born in Santa Monica, CA, March 24, 1930. Ted was a very kind and gentle man who loved the Lord, church family and community.
A Celebration of Life of Ted will take place 6:30 p.m. June 13, 2019, at the Anacortes First Baptist Church around the Bell.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to First Baptist Church of Anacortes to continue community outreach of the Clothes Closet and Thursday night community dinners.
To share memories of Ted please sign the online guestbook at: www.evanschapel.com
Published in Anacortes American on June 12, 2019