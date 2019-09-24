Home

Hawthorne Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1825 E. College Way
Mount Vernon, WA 98273
360-424-1154
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Heart Of Mary Catholic Church
719 Ferry St.
Sedro-Woolley, WA
View Map
THERESA DEMEYER


1921 - 2019
THERESA DEMEYER Obituary

Theresa DeMeyer passed away on September 16, 2019 at her home in Sedro-Woolley, WA. She was 98 years old. She was fortunate to have the expert care of her daughter, Linda.

Theresa was born in Northville, South Dakota to Sylvester Fagan and Mary Olsen in 1921. Her family migrated to Washington state when she was thirteen. She graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1939.

Theresa met Buck and they were married in September of 1940 and raised two daughters and a son. She was employed as a school district cook for over 25 years and spent her last years there as head cook at Clear Lake Elementary. She retired in 1986.

Theresa enjoyed the outdoors fishing, camping and travel. Buck and Theresa had many traveling companions and were fortunate to see every state but Hawaii. Buck said, "when they build a bridge to Hawaii, we'll go". Knitting, crocheting and sewing were hobbies she enjoyed, as well as spending time with her family and friends.

She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary. Theresa and Buck danced away many Saturday nights at the local American Legion Club.

Theresa was preceded in death by her parents, husband Buck, infant son Jerry, eight siblings and son Gary.

She is survived by her daughters Karen Ferguson of Kenmore, WA and Linda Norris of Sedro- Woolley, WA, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Theresa and Buck were long-standing members of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

A memorial service will be held at Immaculate Heart Of Mary Catholic Church located at 719 Ferry St. Sedro-Woolley on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of the Northwest, 227 Freeway Drive, Suite A, Mount Vernon, WA 98273.

Arrangements are under the care of Hawthorne Funeral Home, Mount Vernon, WA.
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Oct. 6, 2019
