THERESA MARGARET BREWER

THERESA MARGARET BREWER Obituary
December 8, 1931 -
August 29, 2019

Theresa Margaret Brewer, 87, a longtime resident of the Concrete community, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Theresa was born on December 8, 1931 in Montezuma, North Carolina, the daughter of Cecil & Maggie (Wheeler) Farthing. She was raised and attended school in the Pineola and Crossnore communities.

In 1949 Theresa was united in marriage to Alfred Brewer in NC and they made their home there until 1952 when they moved to the Skagit Valley settling in Concrete where they have made their home together for over 67 years.

Theresa was a devoted wife and mother to her family. She enjoyed reading and sewing and was an accomplished painter, working with oils.

For the past 50 years Theresa has been and an active member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Concrete.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Alfred, of Concrete; her daughters and their husbands, Janet & James Hooper of Graham, WA and Carolyn & Clifford Jackson of Concrete; one granddaughter, Theresa Dufalo; one great-grandson, Zachery Dufalo and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Mae Farthing and Annalee Fleenor and one brother, Ralph Farthing.

A Memorial Service for Theresa will be held on Saturday, September, 21, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Concrete. Private inurnment will be at Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers, memorials to North Puget Cancer Care, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284 are suggested.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lemley Chapel, Sedro-Woolley.

Share memories of Theresa and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com

Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 8, 2019
