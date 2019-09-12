Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lemley Chapel
1008 Third Street
Sedro Woolley, WA 98284
(360) 855-1288
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness
Concrete, WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESA BREWER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESA MARGARET BREWER

Send Flowers
THERESA MARGARET BREWER Obituary
SERVICE REMINDER

A Memorial Service for Theresa will be held on Saturday, September, 21, 2019 at 2:00 P. M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Concrete. Private inurnment will be at Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.

The family requests no flowers; memorials to North Puget Cancer Care, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284 are suggested.

Share memories of Theresa and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.

Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.