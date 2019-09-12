|
SERVICE REMINDER
A Memorial Service for Theresa will be held on Saturday, September, 21, 2019 at 2:00 P. M. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in Concrete. Private inurnment will be at Sedro-Woolley Union Cemetery.
The family requests no flowers; memorials to North Puget Cancer Care, 2000 Hospital Drive, Sedro-Woolley, WA 98284 are suggested.
Share memories of Theresa and sign the online guest register at www.lemleychapel.com.
Lemley Chapel
Published in Skagit Valley Herald on Sept. 14, 2019