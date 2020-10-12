May 28, 1928 -

September 29, 2020



Thomas Atwood Bowman was born in Berwyn, Illinois on 5/28/1928, the only child of Lacy and Lucile Bowman.



He passed away 9/29/2020, suffering from dementia and recently, congestive heart failure.



Tom was always curious and innovative. He built his first car when he was a teenager and continued as a skilled woodworker to build and create as long as his abilities allowed. An engineer by trade he worked for Boeing while raising his three daughters, Lori Kraft (Robert), Carol Bellon (Randy) and Nancy Haberman (Walt dec.) Sameth, (Jim) with his wife Martha in Lake Forest Park.



His workshop was a warm and welcoming place for friends to gather and tinker. Fresh sawdust, the aroma of coffee and Tom's ability to whistle any given tune playing on his radio greeted you as you entered. It was his version of the corner barber shop. Friendships were forged and many a prized projects were designed and created there.



In 1971 Tom followed his life goal to be his own boss and opened Bowman Manufacturing Company. What began as a small operation out of his workshop soon blossomed and moved to Kenmore, WA. Several years of success again forced a move and Bowman Manufacturing found a new home in Arlington, WA. This new venture made him a fixture in the manufacturing community until he and Martha retired in 1989 to Shelter Bay, WA.



Tom had a love for life and enjoyed boating, fishing, and flying in his Cessna 180 floatplane. His friendly nature and his ability to fix just about anything made him friends wherever he went. He took countless fishing trips up into the back country of Canada in his floatplane taking friends and family with him to share in his adventures. He and Martha were members of the boating community in Shelter Bay and enjoyed many trips through the San Juan Islands and into the Gulf Islands.



Martha passed away in 2003, and Tom was fortunate to once again find love with Rita Hornbeck, with whom he enjoyed many years of travel and activities with the La Conner Arts Community around her talents as an artist. He was the proud grandfather of 5 and great-grandfather of 7.



The family is very appreciative of the kindness and care Tom received at Rosewood Courte in Edmonds, and from Continuum Hospice.



Dad, there is coffee brewing and fish to be caught - enjoy your next adventure!

