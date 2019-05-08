Resources More Obituaries for THOMAS WINN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? THOMAS CHARLES WINN

Thomas "Tom" Charles Winn, of La Conner, WA, passed away at Skagit Valley Hospital on May 6, 2019 after a sudden and brief illness.



Tom was born in Guatemala, Central America on August 11, 1945. His sense of adventure was evident immediately. He went on to live in Colombia, South America, New York City and then Kobe, Japan, where he graduated high school from Canadian Academy. While in Japan, he climbed to the top of Mt. Fuji and discovered a love of the ocean floor. He got his scuba license, which he maintained for his entire life.



He relocated to Seattle to attend Seattle Pacific College (SPU). While living in Seattle, he made lifelong friends and discovered a love for flying seaplanes. He earned his license to fly and continued pursuing any opportunity for a great view.



Tom's adventures led him to La Conner where he developed lifelong friendships and a deep sense of community. He enjoyed a career at the La Conner School District teaching reading, computers and any subject he was called upon to teach. Generations of children in the community remember him fondly for his patience and soft-spoken demeanor.



After retirement, he spent his time volunteering with Washington Trails Association and the town of La Conner, including service as a Parks Commissioner. He was very passionate about the community of La Conner and the Swinomish Tribe.



Tom enjoyed skiing, hiking, boating and taking apart and rebuilding everything. Tom walked lightly on the earth and had a great passion for nature. He found his spirit most alive while being outside. Tom appreciated the work of local artists, dancing to great music, and gathering with friends and family around a campfire.



He is remembered by his wife and soul-mate of 21 years Mary Wohleb of La Conner, WA, daughters Jennifer (and Tom) Faley of Bellevue, WA and Stacy (and Jawanne) Brown of Lacey, WA, grandchildren Zachary and Cooper Faley and Grace Brown; siblings Beth (and Bill) Meyer of Pittsburgh, PA, Dundas (and Brenda) Winn of Mount Vernon, WA and Julia (and Richard) Pollock of Topsail Beach, NC, and many beloved nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Anne Winn.



Tom's family appreciates the wonderful care and support provided by the Critical Care Unit at Skagit Valley Hospital.



In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to Washington Trails Association, La Conner Parks Commission and/or Skagit Land Trust.



Please send your fond memories to P.O. Box 1123, La Conner, WA 98257.



At his request, there will be no formal service held. Published in Skagit Valley Herald on May 12, 2019